Despite being a world-renowned actress who has walked numerous red carpets and effortlessly charmed large audiences on award show stages, Joey King still remembered what it feels like to be incredibly nervous when the 24-year-old actress joined superstar Taylor Swift onstage during an "Eras" tour concert in Kansas City.

King was welcomed by tens of thousands of cheering Swifties alongside Swift's ex, actor Taylor Lautner, and singer Presley Cash to release the music video for the song "I Can See You" for the first time.

According to King in an interview with CNN, she wasn't expecting to share the spotlight at all,

"It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000 plus people."

The Bullet Train star continued,

"I started sweating and freaking out and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.

The best way to describe it was like, when the doors opened and I walked out, it’s like that feeling when you get in an ice bath, it just takes your breath away and you’re genuinely caught for breath. It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating."

"I Can See You" is an additional track included in Swift's third re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) released in July.