Taylor Swift Shares First Teaser Of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows in March. The album will include 22 songs, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.

In early June, the singer unveiled the full tracklist and revealed that Paramore's Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy would be featured on the album. "I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy," Swift wrote on Twitter. She went on to explain her reasoning behind choosing the pop-punk icons. "Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now," she continued. "I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."