Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour After Rumored Falling-Out
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 10, 2023
Karlie Kloss was seen attending the final night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour residency in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, August 9th, which marked the end of her six-show run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the end of the first leg of the Eras Tours, fans shared videos showing the fashion model sitting amongst Swifties in the bleachers.
Many fans were shocked to see Swift's ex-best friend supporting her and pointed out that she wasn't in the star-studded VIP tent area. Kloss' attendance at the Eras Tour comes after rumors of a falling-out between the two friends as they've been seen together less and less since their friendship took off in 2012. However, Kloss has continued to show support for Swift throughout the years including her 2020 album Folklore. She also attended Swift's 2018 Reputation Tour and has denied rumors of a feud on multiple occasions. "Don't believe everything you read," she told the New York Times in 2018.
🏟️| Karlie Kloss spotted in the bleachers at #LATStheerastour pic.twitter.com/Pa5evaBz05— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) August 10, 2023
As the first leg of the Eras Tour comes to an end, Swift will be heading to Mexico to kick off her international tour dates with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Recently, she revealed that she'll be returning to the US for more tour dates in 2024.
In other Taylor Swift news, the singer ended the first leg with a bang by confirming the re-release of her beloved album 1989. Before performing the surprise song of the night, "New Romantics," Swift told fans that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to drop on Friday, October 27th.