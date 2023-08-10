Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour After Rumored Falling-Out

As the first leg of the Eras Tour comes to an end, Swift will be heading to Mexico to kick off her international tour dates with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Recently, she revealed that she'll be returning to the US for more tour dates in 2024.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer ended the first leg with a bang by confirming the re-release of her beloved album 1989. Before performing the surprise song of the night, "New Romantics," Swift told fans that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to drop on Friday, October 27th.