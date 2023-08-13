Zuckerberg Says Musk 'Isn't Serious' About Fight, Should 'Move On'

"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, shared on Wednesday (June 22).

"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk tweeted. "At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment."

A Twitter user then joked that Musk "better be careful" as Zuckerberg "does the ju jitsu [sic] now."

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.

Zuckerberg was reported to be "serious about fighting" Musk and was "waiting on details" if Musk decides to actually follow through, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Verge's Alex Heath at the time of the initial interaction.

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson said in reference to Zuckerberg's response to Musk's seemingly joking challenge