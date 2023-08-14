Cowboys, All-Pro Captain Zack Martin Reach Reworked Deal: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin on a reworked deal, effectively ending his holdout, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (August 14).

"The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an additional $8.5+ million. Both years also have been fully guaranteed, per source," Schefter tweeted.

Martin, 32, missed the Cowboys' preseason opener on Saturday (August 12) and reached the 20th day of his holdout since reporting for a mandatory day on July 25, accruing $50,000 in daily fines, which would equal $1 million in money lost.