Cowboys, All-Pro Captain Zack Martin Reach Reworked Deal: Report

By Jason Hall

August 14, 2023

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly reached an agreement with All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin on a reworked deal, effectively ending his holdout, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (August 14).

"The new deal will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years. Martin was scheduled to be at $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, so it’s an additional $8.5+ million. Both years also have been fully guaranteed, per source," Schefter tweeted.

Martin, 32, missed the Cowboys' preseason opener on Saturday (August 12) and reached the 20th day of his holdout since reporting for a mandatory day on July 25, accruing $50,000 in daily fines, which would equal $1 million in money lost.

Martin has two years remaining on his contract and was being underpaid significantly for his production as one of the NFL's best interior offensive lineman. The Indiana native was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the sixth time and a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in 2022.

Martin has started in all 137 total appearances during his nine-year NFL career, having been selected by the Cowboys at No. 16 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

