Georgia Grand Jury Returns 41-Count Indictment In Trump 2020 Election Case

A Georgia grand jury that has been investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election returned a sweeping 41-count indictment against Trump and 18 others on Monday (August 14) night.

Trump was indicted on 13 charges, including violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Other charges include conspiracy, filing false documents, and solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer.

The others charged in the indictment include:

Rudy Giuliani

Mark Meadows

John Eastman

Kenneth Chesebro

Jeffrey Clark

Jenna Ellis

Robert Cheeley

Mike Roman

David Shafer

Shawn Still

Stephen Lee

Harrison Floyd

Trevian Kutti

Sidney Powell

Cathy Latham

Scott Hall

Misty Hampton

Ray Smith

President Trump's campaign issued a statement blasting the indictments. The statement was released before the indictments were made public.

"The timing of this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people but also exposes the true motivation driving their fabricated accusations. They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump's successful campaign," the statement said.

This is the fourth time that Trump has been indicted since leaving office. He was first indicted on business fraud charges in New York in March. He was then hit with two seQparate federal indictments for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the riot at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021.