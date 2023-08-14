Here's The Best Fall Festival In Colorado

Autumn is quickly approaching, meaning annual festivals and seasonal events will be returning, as well. Activities can range from pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hay rides to food stalls, sports, and even competitions. While most of these festivities are local affairs, sometimes they can attract tourists from across the country.

That's why Travel + Leisure released a list of every state's best fall festival, from theme park celebrations to small-town festivities. According to writers, the top pick for Colorado is the Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival! Here's why:

"While beer-centered Oktoberfests take over the rest of the U.S. (and the world) during fall, Colorado celebrates a different kind of alcohol. The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, dubbed 'Still on the Hill,' features a Grand Tasting where guests can try dozens of spirits. Other events include a distillery tour, live music, and a bloody mary brunch."

According to the festival's website, you can also look forward to museum tours, hikes, local parties, hangover brunch specials, and much more. The Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival is scheduled from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.

If you're interested in other fall festivals happening around the country, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.