Here's The Best Fall Festival In Washington

Autumn is quickly approaching, meaning annual festivals and seasonal events will be returning, as well. Activities can range from pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hay rides to food stalls, sports, and even competitions. While most of these festivities are local affairs, sometimes they can attract tourists from across the country.

That's why Travel + Leisure released a list of every state's best fall festival, from theme park celebrations to small-town festivities. According to writers, the top pick for Washington is the Autumn Leaf Festival! According to the festival's website, this festival has been around for nearly 60 years! Here's why it was selected:

"The Pacific Northwest's own little Germany — the Bavarian-inspired town of Leavenworth, Washington — hosts the annual Autumn Leaf Festival, featuring a leaf display and scavenger hunt, dance performances, a youth circus, and a grand parade past its European-style chalets. With colorful fall foliage and pleasant weather for mountain biking, hiking, or zip lining, autumn is a particularly enchanting time to visit Leavenworth."

The Autumn Leaf Festival is scheduled from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24.

If you're interested in other fall festivals happening around the country, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.