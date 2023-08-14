Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a longtime Show-Me State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of Missouri?

Salt + Smoke

This St. Louis eatery has some of the tastiest wings around, with the Dry Rub Smoked Wings being named the best of the best. Salt + Smoke has several locations around St. Louis. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"You won't be shocked to learn that the best wings in Missouri are found in St. Louis. That said, it is a bit surprising that they're found at a barbecue restaurant called Salt + Smoke. Go to this highly regarded eatery, look at the appetizers section of the menu, and that's where you'll see the Dry Rub Smoked Wings. These things are sure to live up to the hype. As the name suggests, these bad boys are smoked and come with a flavorful dry rub."

Check out the full list at mashed.com to see where else to find the best chicken wings in the country.