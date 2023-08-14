No-Frills Restaurant Named Colorado's Best Indie Fast Food Joint

Fast food embodies the most convenient aspects of American food culture: tasty food served fast and fresh, whether at the counter or a drive-thru window. While millions are familiar with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell, there are hundreds of other fast food eateries carving out their legacy in their respective communities.

To give these restaurants a little love, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top independent fast food restaurant "from old-school drive-ins to modern burger joints." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Crown Burgers is the top pick for Colorado! Here's why this popular joint was chosen:

"The Mile High City has plenty of amazing eating spots, but you still can't beat a tried-and-true burger joint. Crown Burgers has been running for around three decades, with a menu of belt-busting burgers, grilled sandwiches, and quick breakfasts. Come by for a Royal Burger layered up with pastrami (pictured), served with a heap of onion rings."