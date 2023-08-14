WATCH: Brave California Dog Chases Mountain Lion In 'Surprising' Scene

A brave California pup chased a mountain lion through a residential backyard in Morada last Friday, and the whole incident was caught on video. According to KCRA, Sandy Ali was conducting a bible study in her recreational room when a friend spotted the mountain lion outside of the window. Ali explained how confused she was to hear her friend's description of what was happening in her yard.

“I was having a bible study in our rec room. My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh your dogs are playing’ and I said, ‘I only have one dog.’”

Security camera footage shared by KCRA shows Ali's dog, Rocco, chasing the big cat through the yard. Ali eventually went outside to get a better look at what was going on and the mountain lion leaped into a tree located on the property.