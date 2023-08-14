WATCH: Brave California Dog Chases Mountain Lion In 'Surprising' Scene
By Logan DeLoye
August 14, 2023
A brave California pup chased a mountain lion through a residential backyard in Morada last Friday, and the whole incident was caught on video. According to KCRA, Sandy Ali was conducting a bible study in her recreational room when a friend spotted the mountain lion outside of the window. Ali explained how confused she was to hear her friend's description of what was happening in her yard.
“I was having a bible study in our rec room. My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh your dogs are playing’ and I said, ‘I only have one dog.’”
Security camera footage shared by KCRA shows Ali's dog, Rocco, chasing the big cat through the yard. Ali eventually went outside to get a better look at what was going on and the mountain lion leaped into a tree located on the property.
BIG CAT! Coming up on @kcranews at 10&11, we talked with the woman whose family dog chased a mountain lion through their yard this weekend.— KCRA Lee Anne Denyer (@KCRALeeAnne) August 13, 2023
📷: Sandy Ali pic.twitter.com/lI9yyFLzgx
“It’s really beautiful. It just, in one leap, was up in the tree so quickly.” Ali called 911 and first responders arrived on scene to tranquilize the big cat and relocate it into the wild, where no humans (or pups) would be in danger. Officials failed to tranquilize the animal and it ran away to a nearby field. As of Sunday, August 13th, the mountain lion remained on the loose, but Rocco, Ali, and other La Loma Way residents were unharmed.