WATCH: Florida Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Bear At Front Door

Wild doorbell camera video caught the moment a Florida woman was spooked by a sudden, furry visitor Thursday morning (August 10). Footage shared with WESH shows Gina Helsel stepping outside her Daytona Beach home, ready to walk her pet, when her dog started barking. That's when a bear peeks around the corner of her front porch.

Screams erupt from Helsel as she scrambles to open the front door and rushes back inside with her dog. The bear, equally startled, lingers around before walking away from the home.

"The bear was getting in the neighbor's trash and I caught it in the act," she told reporters. “I’m always looking for gators, always looking for snakes, and a great fear of coyotes, but bears I didn’t really think about."

The news station also spoke with Mike Orlando, an FWC bear biologist, about the encounter. He says the bear appeared to act normal and wasn't aggressive.

“They just all startled each other, you know, she didn’t expect to have a bear sitting there, and the bear wasn’t prepared to have her show up with the dog," he explained.

Orlando also warned people to secure their garbage cans and remove any attractants from their property so they won't be expecting any sudden visits from bears.