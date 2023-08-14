WATCH: James Harden Calls Sixers President 'A Liar' Amid Trade Request
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden called team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "a liar" following a report that trade talks centered around him had ended in a video shared online Monday (August 14) morning.
"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas media event in China over the weekend, which was re-shared by the Athletic's Shams Charania. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."
On Saturday (August 12), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Sixers planned to bring Harden back to training camp despite his request for a trade earlier in the offseason.
Philadelphia was reported to have had trade conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers -- Harden's preferred destination -- but a deal was never reached. The Sixers picked up Harden's $35.6 million player option in June but were still expected to trade the disgruntled All-Star.
Harden's relationship with Morey is reported to have soured over failed negotiations on a long-term maximum-level contract offer. The veteran NBA executive had previously served as the Houston Rockets' general manager during Harden's eight seasons as the franchise's top player.
Harden would join his third team since leaving the Rockets in February 2021 if traded. The former MVP averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 season.