WATCH: James Harden Calls Sixers President 'A Liar' Amid Trade Request

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden called team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "a liar" following a report that trade talks centered around him had ended in a video shared online Monday (August 14) morning.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas media event in China over the weekend, which was re-shared by the Athletic's Shams Charania. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

On Saturday (August 12), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Sixers planned to bring Harden back to training camp despite his request for a trade earlier in the offseason.