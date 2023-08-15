Adele Moved To Tears While Helping Couple With Gender Reveal

Adele got emotional while helping a couple of fans with their gender reveal during her Las Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele. During a recent show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the couple from New York, Chris and Shantelle Dare, came up on stage with Adele after catching her attention with a sign that read: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

Dare took to Instagram to share a video of what went down, including Adele breaking down into tears at the end of the reveal. "No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple before sitting down at the edge of the stage to do her first gender reveal.