Adele Moved To Tears While Helping Couple With Gender Reveal
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2023
Adele got emotional while helping a couple of fans with their gender reveal during her Las Vegas residency show, Weekends with Adele. During a recent show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the couple from New York, Chris and Shantelle Dare, came up on stage with Adele after catching her attention with a sign that read: "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"
Dare took to Instagram to share a video of what went down, including Adele breaking down into tears at the end of the reveal. "No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple before sitting down at the edge of the stage to do her first gender reveal.
After opening up the envelope, Adele excitedly told the crowd: "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby... boy!" The Grammy winner shared big hugs with the couple before getting visibly emotional. "That was amazing! I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional, oh my God," she said. "If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal? At the shower. I'll have you back and you can do it." Adele joked to Shantelle.
Fans asking their favorite artists to help with their gender reveal has become a big trend at shows recently. Earlier this summer, the likes of Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran— although it turned out he said the wrong gender— have all helped their fans announce the sex of their babies.