Adele is speaking out against the odd and dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at musicians and singers while they perform. During one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows called Weekends With Adele, the Grammy winner discouraged the audience from throwing things, especially at her.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh— on stage, have you seen them?” Adele said per The Guardian. “I f—ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f—ing kill you.” While holding a T-shirt gun that she uses during her show, she joked, "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

Adele's comments come after performers like P!NK, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini have dealt with fans throwing objects at them while close to the front of the stage. While P!nk was forced to pick up a stranger's mother's ashes thrown on stage, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone thrown at her and it left her with a black eye.

Ballerini spoke out after she was hit in the eye by a bracelet during a show. "I’m fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," she wrote. In another shocking fan encounter, pop singer Ava Max was slapped in the face by a fan who ran up on stage with her last month.