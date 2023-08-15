Alex Collins 911 Call Released

The 911 audio from the fatal crash that killed former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Alex Collins was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (August 15).

The woman who was driving a Chevrolet Suburban SUV involved in the crash told a dispatcher that she couldn't find the motorcyclist, later identified as Collins, 28, who she said "hit me from behind."

"I'm trying to look to see where he is," the woman said via TMZ Sports.

Bystanders were heard in the background telling the woman that Collins was in her car and screaming for her to open the vehicle's door minutes later.