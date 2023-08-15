Alex Collins 911 Call Released
By Jason Hall
August 15, 2023
The 911 audio from the fatal crash that killed former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Alex Collins was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (August 15).
The woman who was driving a Chevrolet Suburban SUV involved in the crash told a dispatcher that she couldn't find the motorcyclist, later identified as Collins, 28, who she said "hit me from behind."
"I'm trying to look to see where he is," the woman said via TMZ Sports.
Bystanders were heard in the background telling the woman that Collins was in her car and screaming for her to open the vehicle's door minutes later.
Collins was reported to be traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle when he crashed into a woman driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV westbound and attempting to make a left turn at the time.
Details of the fatal crash which killed former RB Alex Collins.
“According to investigators, at some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue,” the report states. “As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV.
“The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting.”
Collins was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Chevrolet cooperated with the Broward Sheriff's Office's investigation into the crash, which is ongoing.
The Baltimore Ravens, one of Collins' former teams, announced his death Monday night.
"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens wrote in a statement on their social media accounts. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."
With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.
Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 171 overall in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent multiple stints with the franchise, which included his final two NFL seasons.
Absolutely heartbroken.
Prayers are with the Collins family.
"Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family," the Seahawks wrote.
Collins signed to the Ravens practice squad prior to his second NFL season and was promoted to the active roster after the team's season opener. The Florida native recorded a career best 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 212 rushing attempts, as well as 23 receptions for 187 yards while starting 12 of 15 games he appeared in.
Collins was a three-year starter at Arkansas, becoming the first true freshman in SEC history to record more than 300 yards in his first three games -- rushing for more than 100 yards in each game -- and the third player in conference history to record more than 1,000 yards in three seasons, along with Georgia's Herschel Walker and fellow Razorbacks standout Darren McFadden.
We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this… #RIP3
"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #RIP3," Arkansas wrote on its social media accounts.
Collins signed with the United States Football League's Memphis Showboats in January, but was placed on the team's injured reserve list after three appearances.