Ken Jennings Claps Back At Harsh Fan Criticism

Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings responded to a fan's harsh criticism regarding his decision to appear on the show during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

An X account called the host and former record-setting champion "a disgrace" for "trying to cross picket lines," claiming it was something late longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek "would never do" and that "he would turn over his grave seeing you act like that.

Jennings, who isn't a member of SAG-AFTRA responded with a screengrab of a statement shared by Sony Pictures in which they revealed plans to continue Jeopardy!, as was the case with the late Trebek amid a Writer's Guild of America strike during the 2007-2008 season.