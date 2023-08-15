Ken Jennings Claps Back At Harsh Fan Criticism
By Jason Hall
August 15, 2023
Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings responded to a fan's harsh criticism regarding his decision to appear on the show during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
An X account called the host and former record-setting champion "a disgrace" for "trying to cross picket lines," claiming it was something late longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek "would never do" and that "he would turn over his grave seeing you act like that.
Jennings, who isn't a member of SAG-AFTRA responded with a screengrab of a statement shared by Sony Pictures in which they revealed plans to continue Jeopardy!, as was the case with the late Trebek amid a Writer's Guild of America strike during the 2007-2008 season.
“’Jeopardy!’ has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers,” Sony Pictures said. “We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. “However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall to more than 200 affiliate stations nationwide."
The social media exchange took place as Jeopardy! plans to begin shooting for its 40th season on Tuesday (August 15) after the show had previously recycled material due to the ongoing WGA strike.
Jennings crossed over the picket lines to host the remainder of Jeopardy!'s 39th season, while co-host and actress Mayim Bialik, who is a member of SAG-AFTRA, abruptly left her position in May in solidarity with the WGA writers. The show's 'Tournament of Champions' was also delayed as several contestants refused to participate amid the ongoing strike.
"Our current plan is to go into a holding pattern of sorts, pushing back the season 39 postseason to produce original episodes featuring the best of our WGA written material," Sony Pictures said.