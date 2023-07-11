Ken Jennings' 'Inappropriate' Comment Might've Caused A Contestant To Lose

Typically, a game show host isn't supposed to have any influence over the outcome of the game itself, but some Jeopardy fans think that Ken Jennings may have gone too far with a comment he made on Monday's episode, and many feel Jennings' words affected a contestant's very important decision.

That player was the returning champion Alex Gordon from Somers, New York. Alex, who had already won twice and earned himself $41,500, previously expressed how important it was for him to appear on Jeopardy. In fact, he revealed that he even missed his medical school graduation to be a contestant.

In a tight race with his formidable opponents in the Double Jeopardy round, Alex started gaining momentum, answering clues correctly in a category called "Stitch Incoming" that, fortunately for him, had clues about the medical field. As Alex showed off what he learned in school, Ken referenced the contestant's recent graduation, joking, "Well done, Doctor."

Then, Alex hit the remaining Daily Double on the $1200 clue. He was in the lead with $15,000 against his opponents' $12,200 and $10,400. Ken then asked, "How confident are you in the medical category, Alex?" Thinking it over, Alex responded by wagering a majority of his $15,000, putting $12K on the line. Ken responded, "Wow! Okay, well, we know you graduated, let's see if it pays off." The clue was, "Joba Chamberlain used the scar from below the elbow surgery named for his fellow pitcher as part of a smiley face tattoo." Unsure, Alex could only guess, "Who is Joe DiMaggio?" which was incorrect. The right answer was "Who is Tommy John?"