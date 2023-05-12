Mayim Bialik Abruptly Leaves As 'Jeopardy' Host, Ken Jennings Takes Over

By Dave Basner

May 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings take turns hosting Jeopardy, and both tend to make headlines for the job that they do on the show - Ken over the jokes he makes, and Mayim for just about everything she does. Jennings recently handed the reins back over to Bialik, however the Call Me Kat actress has abruptly left her position behind the podium a week early, so producers had to bring Ken back in to finish her shows.

As to why Mayim walked off, it is in support of the ongoing writers' strike that started last week. The strike has seen Writers Guild writers from many different TV shows hit the picket lines for fairer wages. Jeopardy uses Writers Guild writers, and they have walked off the job too, with one telling Variety, "Our words are on the screen every night. There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us, it's just an empty blue screen."

Ken will finish out the last week of shows for Jeopardy's 39th season, filming them next week.

It's been an emotional week for Bialik, who just learned that after three seasons, Call Me Kat had been cancelled.

Jeopardy is the first game show to be affected by the writers' strike.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.