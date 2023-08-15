Lauren London Honors The Late Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday

London has paid homage to Nip at every opportunity from his birthday to his honor at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For his birthday last year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce held a special ceremony for the Victory Lap rapper and presented his family with a star on the Walk of Fame. In addition to London, other guests came out to support like his father Dawit Asghedom, his sister Samantha Smith, his grandmother Margaret Mary Boutté, Roddy Ricch, YG, Russell Westbrook, Real 92.3's Big Boy, and others.



"Nip would've been honored by this moment," London said during the ceremony. "I think he would want everyone to remember that you cant get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. that doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you're in the city of angels and see this star I hope it encourages you to breakaway from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until god says that its finished."



Happy birthday, Nipsey Hussle!