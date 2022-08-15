Nipsey Hussle Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

"Nip would've been honored by this moment," London said. "I think he would want everyone to remember that you cant get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. that doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you're in the city of angels and see this star I hope it encourages you to breakaway from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until god says that its finished."



Nipsey Hussle's latest honor was announced last week ahead of his 37th birthday. The coveted star on the most famous block in Hollywood comes three years after he was shot and killed in front of his clothing store The Marathon in 2019. Last month, the man accused of firing the gunshots that claimed the rapper's life, Eric Holder, Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm for firing stray shots at Kerry Lathan and Shermi Villanueva, who were next to Nipsey when Holder opened fire.



The prolific rapper isn't the only MC who's received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. DJ Khaled was presented with a star ahead of the release of his upcoming album God Did. Khaled was joined by JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe and his family as he accepted the grand honor. Nip and Khaled join other iconic rap stars who have received a star in the past like 50 Cent, Diddy, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg.



In addition to the honor, Los Angeles will now recognize August 15 as Nipsey Hussle Day. Happy birthday Nipsey Hussle! Watch the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reveal his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.