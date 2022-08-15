Nipsey Hussle Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
By Tony M. Centeno
August 15, 2022
Nipsey Hussle's family and loved ones commemorated the late rapper's birthday by watching the Hollywood Walk of Fame debut his well-deserved star.
On Monday, August 15, the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously presented Nipsey Hussle with a star. Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was celebrated by his family, fans and those who loved him. His life partner Lauren London was the first to speak on Nip's behalf by wishing him a happy birthday and thanking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the honor. Other guests who came out to support Nipsey include his father Dawit Asghedom, his sister Samantha Smith, Roddy Ricch, YG, Russell Westbrook, Real 92.3's Big Boy, and others.
"Nip would've been honored by this moment," London said. "I think he would want everyone to remember that you cant get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. that doesn't mean forgetting where you come from but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you're in the city of angels and see this star I hope it encourages you to breakaway from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until god says that its finished."
Nipsey Hussle's latest honor was announced last week ahead of his 37th birthday. The coveted star on the most famous block in Hollywood comes three years after he was shot and killed in front of his clothing store The Marathon in 2019. Last month, the man accused of firing the gunshots that claimed the rapper's life, Eric Holder, Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm for firing stray shots at Kerry Lathan and Shermi Villanueva, who were next to Nipsey when Holder opened fire.
The prolific rapper isn't the only MC who's received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. DJ Khaled was presented with a star ahead of the release of his upcoming album God Did. Khaled was joined by JAY-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe and his family as he accepted the grand honor. Nip and Khaled join other iconic rap stars who have received a star in the past like 50 Cent, Diddy, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg.
In addition to the honor, Los Angeles will now recognize August 15 as Nipsey Hussle Day. Happy birthday Nipsey Hussle! Watch the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reveal his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.