You Need To Make This Much Money To Live In Kentucky’s Richest City

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 15, 2023

Luxury house with patio area and hot tub
Photo: Getty Images

Financial news authority 24/7 Wall St. released an article identifying the wealthiest areas in every U.S. state.

In the heart of Kentucky, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — the city of Anchorage, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood with a close-knit community feel and a quiet home to a notable fine dining establishment and historical buildings, Anchorage is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.

Here is how much it costs to live in Kentucky's richest city as well as more interesting facts about the subtle Anchorage:

  • The median household income in Anchorage is $188,906 compared to Kentucky's overall median household income of $52,238.
  • 77.3% of adults living in the town have earned at least a bachelor’s degree. On the other hand, only 25% of adults statewide have graduated from a four-year undergraduate program.
  • The percentage of households with incomes above $200,000 in Anchorage is 48.9%, although in the entire state of Kentucky, that number drops significantly down to 4.2%.
  • The average home value in Anchorage is $698,500. In Kentucky, it's $147,100.
  • Anchorage has a humble population of 2,357.
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.