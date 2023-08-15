Financial news authority 24/7 Wall St. released an article identifying the wealthiest areas in every U.S. state.

In the heart of Kentucky, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — the city of Anchorage, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood with a close-knit community feel and a quiet home to a notable fine dining establishment and historical buildings, Anchorage is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.

Here is how much it costs to live in Kentucky's richest city as well as more interesting facts about the subtle Anchorage: