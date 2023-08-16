Chris Brown Announces Plans For His Upcoming 11th Studio Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 16, 2023
Chris Brown is preparing something special for his next album.
On Wednesday, August 16, the multifaceted singer announced the plans for his upcoming 11th studio album. In his Instagram post, Breezy revealed that he aims to deliver an 11-track LP called 11:11. He wants to drop it on November 11, however, he warned that it's only a "possible" release date at this time.
"New album name 11:11," Brown wrote in his Instagram Story before he posted it to his timeline. "(Possible) album release date: 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs."
His 11:11 project will come over a year after he delivered his BREEZY album. The massive 33-track LP holds previous hits like "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." His 10th album features collaborations with Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, BLEU, Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst, Anderson .Paak, Davido and more. Following the album's release, he recruited Lil Baby to accompany him during his "1 Of Them 1's Tour." Brown hit up numerous major cities across the country and even allowed fans to cop his exclusive up-close and personal meet-and-greet packages, which went viral and sparked plenty of conversation.
"I haven't done meet and greets in over 7 years..." Brown wrote in his post. "I have the coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f**k outta them. These are memories that will last with them forever. Unlike most of these lame-ass artists that won't even make eye contact with the people who made it possible to even have a career. I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible... So Ima go all out for my fans!!!"
Look out for Chris Brown's new album (possibly) arriving on November 11.