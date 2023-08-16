Chris Brown Announces Plans For His Upcoming 11th Studio Album

Chris Brown is preparing something special for his next album.



On Wednesday, August 16, the multifaceted singer announced the plans for his upcoming 11th studio album. In his Instagram post, Breezy revealed that he aims to deliver an 11-track LP called 11:11. He wants to drop it on November 11, however, he warned that it's only a "possible" release date at this time.



"New album name 11:11," Brown wrote in his Instagram Story before he posted it to his timeline. "(Possible) album release date: 11:11. This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs."