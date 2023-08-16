Death Cab For Cutie Release Latest Single, Unveil Electric CHVRCHES Remix

Death Cab For Cutie are back with a new single and an exciting CHVRCHES remix ahead of their highly-anticipated co-headlining tour set to kick off in September. According to Consequence of Sound, "An Arrow in the Wall" is not only available digitally through all streaming platforms, but also as a 12-inch vinyl with the electric remix on the B-side. Frontman Ben Gibbard detailed the meaning behind DCFC's latest single.

“‘An Arrow in the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay. The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.”