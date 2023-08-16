Death Cab For Cutie Release Latest Single, Unveil Electric CHVRCHES Remix
By Logan DeLoye
August 16, 2023
Death Cab For Cutie are back with a new single and an exciting CHVRCHES remix ahead of their highly-anticipated co-headlining tour set to kick off in September. According to Consequence of Sound, "An Arrow in the Wall" is not only available digitally through all streaming platforms, but also as a 12-inch vinyl with the electric remix on the B-side. Frontman Ben Gibbard detailed the meaning behind DCFC's latest single.
“‘An Arrow in the Wall’ is about the warning signs all around us in the 21st century that society-at-large is in decay. The arrow lodged in the wall might have missed this time, but it would be naive to assume the next one won’t also.”
Gibbard praised CHVRCHES for the way that they skillfully transformed the band's "maudlin little dance track" into "a major key club banger." "An Arrow in the Wall" was recorded as part of 2022's Asphalt Meadows, but it "thematically didn't quite fit the record," per the band's latest Instagram post. Now, nearly one year later, the world not only gets to experience the release of the long-awaited track, but its remix in tandem!
A "very limited" number of 12-inch vinyls are currently available for pre-order through the band's web store. Death Cab For Cutie will embark on a co-headlining tour with The Postal Service beginning on September 5th in Washington D.C.
Listen to the "An Arrow In The Wall" CHVRCHES remix on Youtube!