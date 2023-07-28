Bengals Coach Reveals Expected Timeline For Joe Burrow's Return

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to miss "several weeks" due to a calf strain he experienced during Thursday's (July 27) training camp practice, head coach Zac Taylor told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday (July 28).

"#Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: Calf strain. It’ll take several weeks," Pelissero tweeted alongside a photo of Taylor speaking with reporters after practice.

Taylor had previously told reporters that Burrow experienced a calf injury, which ESPN's Dianna Russini later specified was a calf strain, on Thursday. Several videos taken from Thursday's practice showed Burrow being carted off the field after a play in which he scrambled from pressure during an 11-on-11 drill.