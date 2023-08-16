Missouri Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Missouri shop was named the best candy store in the state?

How Sweet Is This

How Sweet Is This near St. Louis answers its own question, dishing out tasty sweet treats like gourmet chocolates, gummies and more that any candy lover will adore. How Sweet Is This... Itsy Bitsy Candy Shoppe is located at 804 De Mun Avenue in Clayton.

Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's best candy store:

"Good things really do come in small packages if the 'Itsy-Bitsy Candy Shoppe' is any indication. What it lacks in size it makes up for in sinfully delicious candies, including your favorite nostalgic treats."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.