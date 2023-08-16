North Carolina Couple Celebrates Massive $2 Million Lottery Win

A couple of new North Carolina transplants are celebrating a massive lottery win months after moving to the state.

Ngoc Truong, of Creedmoore, recently purchased a $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Wegmans on Ligon Hill Road in Wake Forest for the Monday (August 14) night Powerball drawing, what later proved to be a winning move, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

The lucky ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls during the drawing to win $1 million, which then doubled to $2 million thanks to the 2X Power Play multiplier. Truong's husband, Nhat Ho, said the win comes at the perfect time as they will be able to use the prize to help pay for the home they bought after moving to the Tar Heel State.

"We just moved here two months ago," he said. "And now we can pay off our mortgage."

When it comes to the win itself, the couple could hardly believe their luck, with Ho checking their numbers after learning about a ticket sold in Wake Forest winning big.

"We didn't believe it. We didn't think we actually won at first," Ho said, adding that even their family couldn't believe they won a multi-million dollar prize. "I told my wife's parents we won and they were like, 'Are you sure?'"

The couple arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (August 16) to claim their prize, taking home an incredible $1,425,001 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.