RM Gives Update On BTS Reunion, Says Solo Work Is Just 'A Vacation'

RM is looking forward to the day that he can reunite with his BTS bandmates Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope. During a recent live stream on Weverse, the K-pop star opened up about the band's impending reunion and gave hope to fans who are patiently waiting for the members to complete their mandatory South Korean military service.

“I hope our songs and solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been and will be in our lives at the same time," RM said on the live stream per Billboard. "I hope that it is a reminder that spring will come again. Please continue to keep BTS alive in your hearts, in this moment and perhaps throughout your entire life.” He went on to say, "Even though we’re doing our solo activities on our own… what I’m thinking these days when I’m doing my solo projects is… this is just like a vacation."

As you already know, BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service, and they plan to reunite as a full group in 2025. “To get back to where I was, which was BTS and ARMY. All the solo [activities] is just a journey,” RM said. “But it is a very important journey for Chapter 2. But it’s a journey to get back home safe.” He went on to confirm, “Eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025… [we will] be back for sure. We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”