Nick Jonas Falls Into A Hole On Stage & Handles It Like A Pro

The Jonas Brothers' The Tour has officially kicked off! During a recent performance at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 15th, Nick Jonas had a bit of a mishap that could have been much worse, but he handled it like a true professional. The moment was captured by a fan and shared on TikTok. In the video, Nick is singing and walking around the edge of the stage. As he tried to make his way back to the middle of the stage where his brothers Kevin and Joe are, Nick starts walking backward and walks straight into a hole in the stage.

Nick dropped down into the hole with one foot and caught himself by leaning his back on the side of the hole. He quickly recovered and shot back up out of the hole and ran to his brothers and kept singing like nothing happened. Check out the moment below!