Nick Jonas Falls Into A Hole On Stage & Handles It Like A Pro
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 16, 2023
The Jonas Brothers' The Tour has officially kicked off! During a recent performance at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 15th, Nick Jonas had a bit of a mishap that could have been much worse, but he handled it like a true professional. The moment was captured by a fan and shared on TikTok. In the video, Nick is singing and walking around the edge of the stage. As he tried to make his way back to the middle of the stage where his brothers Kevin and Joe are, Nick starts walking backward and walks straight into a hole in the stage.
Nick dropped down into the hole with one foot and caught himself by leaning his back on the side of the hole. He quickly recovered and shot back up out of the hole and ran to his brothers and kept singing like nothing happened. Check out the moment below!
@kaylaskeytothekingdom
Nick Jonas had a fall but still didnt miss a beat and continued on to an amazing performance! Hope you’re ok Nick!! • • • #jonasbrother#nickjonas#joejonas#kevinjonas#jonasbrothers#jonasbrotherstour#fivealbumsonenight#nickfalls#falling#tdgarden#boston#bostonma#massachusetts♬ original sound - Kayla
This isn't the first time the Jonas Brothers have had onstage mishaps. During an interview earlier this month, Joe had his brothers try to guess what his most embarrassing onstage mishap was. "You s–t your pants," Nick answered before Kevin added, "You did. You s–t your pants.” However, Joe informed his brothers that they were "incorrect" and he had another moment in mind. He added that once he revealed his answer, his brothers would immediately know. Joe went on to reveal that his most embarrassing moment onstage was falling "on national television." Joe was of course talking about tripping and falling on broken glass during a performance at the 2007 American Music Awards.
The Tour continues in Boston for a second show at TD Garden before moving to Uncasville, CT on Thursday, August 17th. For more info head to JonasBrothers.com/the-tour!