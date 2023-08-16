Navigating the full-time journey of parenthood is a monumental task. It's a responsibility that demands constant careful consideration and creating a nurturing environment to the best of one's ability.

Between the numerous back and forth of challenges and joys, the place in which a baby is raised plays a pivotal role in shaping their early developmental experiences and future prospects.

While many locations offer idyllic settings for the healthy growth of a child, there are, unfortunately, less fortunate instances where the environment itself runs into hurdles that are far from conducive to a successfully harmonious upbringing.

WalletHub delved into a slightly uncomfortable topic that is still of paramount importance – the best and worst places to raise a baby in 2023.

The site crowned Texas as one of the most favorable places to start a family.

In fact, Texas was ranked at number 26 with an overall score of 49.71 out of 50. It received 3rd place when it comes to family fun. However, the Lone Star State was 47th in terms of its health and safety standing.

Additionally, it is 29th concerning education and childcare, while it is 35th for affordability and 44th when analyzing its socioeconomics variables.