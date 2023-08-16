You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in Georgia.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in Georgia is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in Georgia is Adairsville, a tiny town in northern Georgia with a population of around 4,800 that is full of charm. Here's what Country Living had to say:

"Just an hour northwest of Atlanta and one hour south of Chattanooga, Adairsville is an often-overlooked slice of paradise. Dotted with a handful of mom-and-pop chops, the 1902 Stock Exchange & Public Square Opera House and Maggie Mae's Tea Room, this bespoke town is ideal for an off-the-beaten path getaway. The charming Barnsley Resort is chock full of various outdoor activities, and offers individual cottage accommodations."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit. Another publication also recognized a separate town in Georgia town as one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.