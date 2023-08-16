Wisconsin Shop Named The Best Candy Store In The State

Everyone needs a little treat every now and then. Whether you are looking for a unique gift for a friend with a sweet tooth or are just craving something sugary for yourself, a candy shop could be your best best for some delicious goodies. After all, "like a kid in a candy store" is a saying for a reason!

Taste of Home searched across the country for the best sweets shops around, compiling a list of the top candy store in each state, "from chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors." According to the site, the shops on the list have high ratings on TripAdvisor and stellar reviews in local publications.

So what Wisconsin shop was named the best candy store in the state?

Chippewa Candy Shop

Located in Chippewa Falls, this shop has been dishing out sweet treats since 2015 like chocolates, gummies, saltwater taffy and more that any candy lover will adore. Chippewa Candy Shop is located at 322 N. Bridge Street.

Here's what the site had to say about Wisconsin's best candy store:

"I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chippewa Candy Shop's ice cream! And chocolates... and gummy bears... and jelly beans. The list of sweets at this Wisconsin shop, which 'four out of five dentists do not recommend,' is almost endless."

Check out the full report at Taste of Home to read up on more of the top candy stores around the country.