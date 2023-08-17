Bruce Springsteen Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates

By Logan DeLoye

August 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Just one week after kicking off the North American leg of his 2023 tour with the E Street Band in Chicago, Bruce Springsteen announced that he would be postponing two of his upcoming tour dates.

The 73-year-old standout took to social media on August 16th to let fans know that he recently fell ill, and would not be able to perform at Citizen Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16th and 18th as previously scheduled.

"Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Fans who purchased tickets for each of the Philadelphia concerts will get to use them for rescheduled shows (to be announced at a later date). Information regarding an exact illness was not mentioned as Springsteen takes time to rest and recover before his next show at Gillette Stadium in Foxbourgh, Massachusetts on August 24th.

Other upcoming tour stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Syracuse, New York, Baltimore, Maryland, Uncasville, Connecticut, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington D.C. to name a few.

Bruce Springsteen
