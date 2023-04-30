WATCH: Bruce Springsteen Invites Special Guest On Stage For Encore

Bruce Springsteen brought a few special guests on stage during an encore performance of "Glory Days" at his concert in Barcelona on Friday, April 28th. According to SPIN, the great Michelle Obama joined Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage to provide backing vocals while simultaneously playing the tambourine. The former First Lady was joined by actress Kate Capshaw, and Springsteen's wife, E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.

Video footage shared by fans attending the concert shows Obama, Capshaw, and Scialfa dancing and singing together on stage to close out the show as the crowd goes wild. TMZ mentioned that the Obamas, Capshaw and husband Steven Spielburg, and Springsteen and Scialfa were all seen exploring the city and dining together the night before the concert.