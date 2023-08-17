Eggo Releases New Alcoholic Drink

Eggo has released a new alcoholic beverage intended to pair with its popular waffles for brunch.

The popular frozen waffle company is partnering with the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, based Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch its new 'Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream,' a liqueur blending "the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon," according to a news release.

"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."