Eggo Releases New Alcoholic Drink
By Jason Hall
August 17, 2023
Eggo has released a new alcoholic beverage intended to pair with its popular waffles for brunch.
The popular frozen waffle company is partnering with the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, based Sugarlands Distilling Co. to launch its new 'Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream,' a liqueur blending "the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon," according to a news release.
"Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they're not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat."
Here's the new @Eggo/@SugarlandsShine regional ad for Brunch in a Jar Sippin' Cream that will debut on @USANetwork during this weekend's NASCAR action primarily for viewers in Tennessee and North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/IAfVEmP3fH— Adam Stern (@A_S12) August 17, 2023
"Working with Eggo to bring Eggo Nog to life last year was a tremendous experience, so we're thrilled to partner with them again to create a brunch-inspired version of our Sippin' Cream, that parents can enjoy year-round," said Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co. "Our distillery team crafted Eggo Brunch in a Jar to combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip. Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved 'me time' in the evening."
Eggo Brunch in a Jar was made available at select stores nationwide beginning on Tuesday (August 15). All consumers must be 21 or older to purchase.