Fine-Dining Spot Named Washington's 'Most Charming' Restaurant

It's hard to explain what "charm" is. Some restaurants just have that unique vibe that no other locations can replicate. Whether it's decor, service, location, or the actual menu offerings, these elements and more are guaranteed to keep people coming back for more.

If you're looking for a restaurant that stands out from the crowd, LoveFood found the "most charming" restaurant in every state, "from historic buildings turned into boutique restaurants to romantic date venues with breathtaking views." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, first-hand experiences, and more.

The Depot Restaurant was named Washington's most charming restaurant! Here's why writers picked this establishment:

"Built in 1905 and originally used as a train station for the Clam Shell Railroad, The Depot Restaurant is now a fine-dining restaurant with an international wine list and oodles of charm. The restaurant is just blocks away from the Pacific Ocean and has a menu of fresh seafood, salads, vegetarian dishes and steaks. There's a heated patio, plus the restaurant retains some of the original features such as the ticket window, which is now the perfect spot for people-watching."