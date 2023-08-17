Roller coasters have long been a thrilling and exhilarating form of entertainment, captivating the hearts of adventure seekers all across the board.

From rapid rotations, to towering drops, to mind-bending loops, the gravity-defying structures offer an adrenaline rush like no other. With countless roller coasters scattered across a wide variety of amusement park options throughout the U.S., it can be a daunting task to determine which park truly reigns supreme in each state, but it’s not impossible.

Wealth of Geeks took on the exciting challenge of uncovering the best amusement parks in the country. Every state’s locations have unique features to explore, heart-pounding elements to experience and awe-inspiring designs that make their coasters stand out from the rest.

If you’re headed to Arizona, buckle up, hold on tight and get ready to discover the ultimate roller coaster experience in the state’s number one amusement park…

Castle N’ Coasters!

Here is how the Phoenix location is described,

“Castles N' Coasters offers 20 rides and thrill-seeking attractions for the entire family. Located in Phoenix, this 10-acre amusement park with 150 arcade games and four mini-golf courses is a fun stop on your Arizona road trip.”

Visit the Castle N’ Coasters’ website for more information on hours and attractions.