Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in Michigan can be found at M Cantina located in Dearborn.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of Michigan:

"It's the little touches at M Cantina that make its gourmet tacos a cut above the rest. For example, the beloved chiles rellenos tacos feature a deep-fried poblano pepper that's stuffed with queso fresco (a light, crumbly cheese), fresh salsa, rice, and beans, and are finished with micro popcorn."

