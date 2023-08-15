The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Michigan

One day you're sitting at home eating bland, tasteless food, just waiting to experience cuisine exceptional enough to get you out of a never-ending food funk, and the next, you're dining at Michigan's "must-visit" restaurant, stomach full, and sporting a smile from ear to ear because your order was just THAT good. If the above describes your current situation and you'd rather be partaking in a one-of-a-kind meal than going about the same, old, boring food routine, then we have some important information for you!

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the one restaurant that you need to visit in Michigan is Lafayette Coney Island located in Detroit. This Michigan staple is known around the country for its classic hot dogs.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the must-visit spot, and what makes it so special:

"The best place to try the Detroit-style hot dog, also known as the coney dog, is at Lafayette Coney Island. A grilled beef hot dog topped with chili, chopped onions and mustard, the coney dog at Lafayette Coney Island is one of the best hot dogs in the country."

For a continued list of must-try restaurants across the country visit thedailymeal.com.