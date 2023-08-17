New Polls Show How Voters Feel About Trump After Latest Indictment

A new poll shows more than half of Americans are strongly opposed to voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election amid his latest indictment.

About 53% of respondents in the Associated Press-NORC Center poll released on Wednesday (August 16) said they will "definitely not" support Trump, while another 11% said they would "probably not" vote for him, in the next presidential election. A combined 35% of respondents said they would either "definitely support" (21%) or "probably support" (13%) the 45th president.

The poll also showed that 54% of respondents were opposed to voting for President Joe Biden, with 43% saying they would "definitely not" support and 11% saying they would "probably not support" the 46th president.

The polls were released after Trump and 18 allies were indicted on state charges in relation to efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss in the state of Georgia, the latest of 91 total felony charges against the former president. Trump had initially been indicted in March for his alleged role in the $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The former president was later indicted on charges stemming from taking classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago and hindering government officials' efforts to get them back in June, as well as his role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection in August.