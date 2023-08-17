Popular Washington Destination Among America's Best Cheap Weekend Getaways

By Zuri Anderson

August 18, 2023

Woman hiking outdoors
Photo: Jordan Siemens / DigitalVision / Getty Images

Weekend getaways are great if you're craving a nice trip but want to save both time and money. If you're planning a budget-friendly outing, U.S. News & World Report unveiled the best cheap weekend getaways in America. The list includes 32 incredible destinations, ranging from national parks and popular cities to under-the-radar locales.

A trendy national park in Washington state was featured: Olympic National Park! Writers explained what makes the national park an enticing and affordable place to check out:

"Olympic National Park is well worth a weekend visit, whether you want to hike, stare at the stars or explore its more than 70 miles of untouched Pacific Coast shoreline – which include dog-friendly beaches, if your furry friend wants to come along. While here, visit the famous Hoh Rain Forest, Lake Crescent and Rialto Beach. You can even camp within the park for as little as $40 per night for up to 10 people sharing a campsite. Whether you want to limit exposure to COVID-19 or simply get away from it all, Olympic National Park offers a great place to escape for a weekend. Note that you'll have to pay a fee to enter the park."

If you need more travel ideas, visit travel.usnews.com for the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.