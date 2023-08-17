Popular Washington Destination Among America's Best Cheap Weekend Getaways

Weekend getaways are great if you're craving a nice trip but want to save both time and money. If you're planning a budget-friendly outing, U.S. News & World Report unveiled the best cheap weekend getaways in America. The list includes 32 incredible destinations, ranging from national parks and popular cities to under-the-radar locales.

A trendy national park in Washington state was featured: Olympic National Park! Writers explained what makes the national park an enticing and affordable place to check out:

"Olympic National Park is well worth a weekend visit, whether you want to hike, stare at the stars or explore its more than 70 miles of untouched Pacific Coast shoreline – which include dog-friendly beaches, if your furry friend wants to come along. While here, visit the famous Hoh Rain Forest, Lake Crescent and Rialto Beach. You can even camp within the park for as little as $40 per night for up to 10 people sharing a campsite. Whether you want to limit exposure to COVID-19 or simply get away from it all, Olympic National Park offers a great place to escape for a weekend. Note that you'll have to pay a fee to enter the park."