You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in South Carolina.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in South Carolina is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in South Carolina is Travelers Rest, located outside of Greenville with a population under 8,000. Here's what Country Living had to say:

"Situated in the southern foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Travelers Rest is overflowing with natural amenities that keep guests coming back year after year. Known for its laidback, outdoorsy vibe, the town's popular Swamp Rabbit Trail offers a 22-mile bicycling greenway."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit. Another publication also recognized a separate town in South Carolina town as one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.