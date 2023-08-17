'World's Cheapest Home' For Sale In Heart Of Michigan Town

A very unique property is currently for sale in Pontiac, and chances are, most of us can afford it. According to Christopher Hubel's Zillow listing, the home located at 70 E Ypsilanti Ave, is currently for sale for $1! Yes, you read that correctly...just $1. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom space is certainly a bit of a fixer-upper, and has a few features in need of a "creative touch."

The property, being marketed as an "experience," falls nothing short of just that. From the open floor plan (literally, a hole opening into the floor) to the violently overgrown garden, this place is a DIYer's dream, and it can all be yours for one single dollar.