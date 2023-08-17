'World's Cheapest Home' For Sale In Heart Of Michigan Town
By Logan DeLoye
August 17, 2023
A very unique property is currently for sale in Pontiac, and chances are, most of us can afford it. According to Christopher Hubel's Zillow listing, the home located at 70 E Ypsilanti Ave, is currently for sale for $1! Yes, you read that correctly...just $1. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom space is certainly a bit of a fixer-upper, and has a few features in need of a "creative touch."
The property, being marketed as an "experience," falls nothing short of just that. From the open floor plan (literally, a hole opening into the floor) to the violently overgrown garden, this place is a DIYer's dream, and it can all be yours for one single dollar.
… so There’s a house in Pontiac, MI that’s currently listed for $1 🏡🏡🏡Listing: https://bit.ly/ZillowGoneWILD $1 (yes...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Here's what Christopher Hubel had to say about the "World's Cheapest Home" in the Zillow listing:
"Introducing the 'World's Cheapest Home!' in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! ????? Unleash your inner DIY guru and embrace the challenge of turning this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch into a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy. Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime. Step inside and experience the thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch. The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it."
For more details and additional photos, visit zillow.com.