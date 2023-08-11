Madonna's Family Vineyard Is Officially For Sale In Michigan

Madonna's family vineyard has officially hit the market in Northern Michigan. According to MLive, the Suttons Bay staple is being sold in "pristine condition" for a cool $4.925 million. The 78-acre vineyard located at "10343 E. Hilltop Road in Suttons Bay in Leelanau County" was founded by Madonna's father, Silvio “Tony” Ciccone, and his wife Joan in 1995. So the story goes, the couple planted the very first grape vines by hand and thus gave life to "Ciccone." Tony has since passed the property down to children Mario and Paula.

Blake Bernard of Blake Bernard Group and Homewaters Commercial Real Estate explained why purchasing this one-of-a-kind property would surely be an investment.

“Ciccone is an incredible property, primed and ready for the next steward to continue the vision, or make it their own. There are many value-add opportunities throughout the property as well, making this Leelanau gem a solid investment.” MLive mentioned that not only is the entire vinyard "turn-key" but it also comes with a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom winemaker’s home. The 3,520 square-foot space is two-stories tall and features an attached three-car garage. A "7,750 square-foot tasting room, winery, historic barn and event space" are also included with purchase of the vineyard.

The Ciccone Vineyard and Private Estate sale website mentioned that there is also potential for expansion of the property!