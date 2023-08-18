In the vast expanse of the Lone Star State, where everything is bigger and bolder, two hospitals have emerged as beacons of excellence in healthcare.

Situated in the heart of Texas, these institutions have garnered national recognition and acclaim, earning the prestigious title of being some of the best hospitals in the entire country.

With their unwavering commitment to patient care, cutting-edge research, advanced technology and a team of top-notch medical professionals, these hospitals have become the epitome of excellence in the healthcare industry.

U.S. News & World Report recently determined the best hospitals in the whole country — where lives are saved, miracles happen and the pursuit of excellence knows no bounds. Among those recognized is Houston Methodist Hospital and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Here is how Houston Methodist Hospital was described:

"It is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties and rated high performing in 18 adult procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital. Also ranked the No. 1 hospital in Texas & Houston metro area, Houston Methodist Hospital excels at caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients in these specialties and more. It is rated High Performing in nearly all procedures and conditions."

Furthermore, UT Southwestern Medical Center was also applauded:

"It is nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties and rated high performing in 1 adult specialty and 19 procedures and conditions. It is a general medical and surgical facility. It is a teaching hospital. The evaluation of UT Southwestern Medical Center also includes data from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Zale Lipshy and William P. Clements, Jr. University Hospital."