Addison Rae Sings An Old Lady Gaga Demo On Debut EP 'AR'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 18, 2023
Addison Rae has released her debut EP titled AR! On Friday, August 18th, the TikTok influencer returned to music with her first release since her debut single "Obsessed" in 2021. For the EP, which consists of leaked music from her scrapped debut album, the burgeoning pop star got help from some of the genre's contemporary heroes. The third track of AR will sound familiar to any die-hard Lady Gaga fans out there. Rae put her spin on an old Gaga demo called, "Nothing On (But The Radio)." Fans on Twitter approved of the song, making jokes that Gaga would need to switch careers after the release.
AR also sees Rae team up with beloved pop provocateur Charli XCX for the song "2 Die 4." Charli took to Twitter days before the release to call the track a "cult classic." Check out the songs below!
Shortly after the release, Rae took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the project. "Before I can move on to my next chapter in music, here’s a little sign off to my previous one," she started. "A few of you may have heard these songs after they were unfortunately leaked last year.. but if you loved them, now you can listen to them on all streaming platforms!!! Ahhh!! If you haven’t heard them, I hope you take a listen and they make you dance!! I love you all so much. And I love these songs. Thank you to everyone who has been so excited about these and has supported me so much!! And thank you to all of the writers/producers/engineers/everyone who were a part of creating and finishing this little time capsule & helping to get it out in the world (officially). Time to turn the page now."
Rae concluded her message with a promise of more music. "Stay tuned," she wrote. "It’ll be worth the wait. <3"