Addison Rae Sings An Old Lady Gaga Demo On Debut EP 'AR'

Shortly after the release, Rae took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the project. "Before I can move on to my next chapter in music, here’s a little sign off to my previous one," she started. "A few of you may have heard these songs after they were unfortunately leaked last year.. but if you loved them, now you can listen to them on all streaming platforms!!! Ahhh!! If you haven’t heard them, I hope you take a listen and they make you dance!! I love you all so much. And I love these songs. Thank you to everyone who has been so excited about these and has supported me so much!! And thank you to all of the writers/producers/engineers/everyone who were a part of creating and finishing this little time capsule & helping to get it out in the world (officially). Time to turn the page now."

Rae concluded her message with a promise of more music. "Stay tuned," she wrote. "It’ll be worth the wait. <3"