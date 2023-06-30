Charli XCX Drops New Song For 'Barbie' Soundtrack & It's A Must-Listen

If there's one thing Charli XCX is going to do, it's writing a pop-banger about fast cars! On Friday, June 30th, the British pop star shared her new track for the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

"Speed Drive" sees Charli team up with frequent collaborator Easyfun and also features a sample from one of the most fun tracks in Swedish pop darling Robyn's discography, "Cobrastyle" off her eponymous 2005 album. While the song is ideal for a shiny, tongue-in-cheek blockbuster like Barbie, it also fits perfectly into Charli XCX's discography, sitting snug between songs like the beloved "Vroom Vroom" and "Crash."