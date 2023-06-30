Charli XCX Drops New Song For 'Barbie' Soundtrack & It's A Must-Listen
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 30, 2023
If there's one thing Charli XCX is going to do, it's writing a pop-banger about fast cars! On Friday, June 30th, the British pop star shared her new track for the highly anticipated Barbie movie.
"Speed Drive" sees Charli team up with frequent collaborator Easyfun and also features a sample from one of the most fun tracks in Swedish pop darling Robyn's discography, "Cobrastyle" off her eponymous 2005 album. While the song is ideal for a shiny, tongue-in-cheek blockbuster like Barbie, it also fits perfectly into Charli XCX's discography, sitting snug between songs like the beloved "Vroom Vroom" and "Crash."
Charli also shared the scene that "Speed Drive" will accompany in the forthcoming film. "Omg guys look at my Barbie scene!!!" she wrote in a video that showed Margot Robbie as Barbie presumably trying to escape the Mattel headquarters.
The new track is the fifth single from Barbie the Album following "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, "Angel" by PinkPantheress, "Watati" by Karol G and Aldo Ranks, and "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa.
umm ok cute speed drive drops in 30 minutesssss pic.twitter.com/bMkrcDfv5j— Charli (@charli_xcx) June 29, 2023
Barbie has been a long time coming as it was first announced in 2009 but switched production studios in 2014. After several writer, director, and cast changes Margot Robbie finally was cast as the main character in 2019 and Greta Gerwig was confirmed as the director and co-writer along with Noah Baumbach in 2021. Barbie will follow the story of Barbie after she is expelled from "Barbieland" and must find happiness in the human world.
Barbie hits theaters on July 21st!