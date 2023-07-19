Lady Gaga Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Of Chromatica Ball
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 19, 2023
Lady Gaga is reflecting on the 1 year anniversary of her latest tour the Chromatica Ball. On Tuesday, July 18th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a BLACKPINK shirt, who collaborated with her on the Chromatica track "Sour Candy." She also shared a heartfelt message about the tour which launched on July 17th, 2022, and concluded on September 17th, 2022.
"I’m truly celebrating one whole year since we launched The Chromatica Ball. I’m so blessed to have family and friends that support me, amazing artistic collaborators, and fans all over the world who showed up to witness our show LIVE or cheer us on from home," Gaga wrote.
The Chromatica Ball marked Gaga's first all-stadium concert tour and was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "There’s nothing like live performance. Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion and directing the show is a true joy for me," Gaga continued. "And there’s nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That’s when the show becomes complete. Not until then. Sending love. 💕✌️and peace too."
The tour was in support of her sixth studio album Chromatica and the setlist focused on the album but also featured hits like "Born This Way," "Pokerface," and "Bad Romance." Gaga also surprised her longtime fans by pulling out a deep cut from The Fame Monster called "Monster."
Most recently, Gaga wrapped filming on the highly-anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The singer/actress will portray Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix returning as the Joker. The film is set to release in October 2024.