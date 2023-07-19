Lady Gaga Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Of Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga is reflecting on the 1 year anniversary of her latest tour the Chromatica Ball. On Tuesday, July 18th, the pop star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a BLACKPINK shirt, who collaborated with her on the Chromatica track "Sour Candy." She also shared a heartfelt message about the tour which launched on July 17th, 2022, and concluded on September 17th, 2022.

"I’m truly celebrating one whole year since we launched The Chromatica Ball. I’m so blessed to have family and friends that support me, amazing artistic collaborators, and fans all over the world who showed up to witness our show LIVE or cheer us on from home," Gaga wrote.