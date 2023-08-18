When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Georgia has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When you think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food might come to mind. Then there are those fine-dining spots with crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus perfect for special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Georgia restaurant is the best option for date night?

Cha Bella

The ambiance at this romantic Savannah restaurant is perfect for any date, whether it's your first meet-up with a potential love match or your latest outing with your longtime partner. Cha Bella is located at 102 E. Broad Street in Savannah.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The elegant gardens of this farm-to-table restaurant look like something from the pages of a glossy magazine. Sit outside on the plant-filled patio, or grab a table in the equally lovely dining room, filled with perfectly mismatched vintage furniture and chandeliers. Favorite dishes include the perfectly cooked and seasoned 8oz filet of beef and the shrimp risotto."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best date night restaurants around the country.