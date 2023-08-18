Missouri Eatery Named The Best Date Night Restaurant In The State

By Sarah Tate

August 18, 2023

Photo: Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images

When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Missouri has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When you think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food might come to mind. Then there are those fine-dining spots with crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus perfect for special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Missouri restaurant is the best option for date night?

Le Fou Frog

The ambiance at this cute Kansas City restaurant is perfect for any date, whether it's your first meet-up with a potential love match or your latest outing with your longtime partner. Le Fou Frog is located at 400 E. 5th Street in Kansas City.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This little French bistro is loved for its fun and romantic atmosphere, and it's a spot that people have been coming back to for years. The lobster bisque is a favorite, as are the steaks — and when the weather is lovely, you can enjoy the night stars at Le Fou Frog's patio dining scene."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best date night restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.