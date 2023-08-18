When you think of "date night," you likely think of your favorite place to grab a nice meal to share with that special someone. Whether you are going out on a first-date foray or an anniversary celebration, Missouri has plenty of unique restaurants to fit your needs.

LoveFood searched the country to find the best "date night" restaurant in each state. According to the site:

"When you think of the perfect date night, images of cozy corners, charming ambience, and easy conversation over plates of delicious food might come to mind. Then there are those fine-dining spots with crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus perfect for special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

So which Missouri restaurant is the best option for date night?

Le Fou Frog

The ambiance at this cute Kansas City restaurant is perfect for any date, whether it's your first meet-up with a potential love match or your latest outing with your longtime partner. Le Fou Frog is located at 400 E. 5th Street in Kansas City.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This little French bistro is loved for its fun and romantic atmosphere, and it's a spot that people have been coming back to for years. The lobster bisque is a favorite, as are the steaks — and when the weather is lovely, you can enjoy the night stars at Le Fou Frog's patio dining scene."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the best date night restaurants around the country.